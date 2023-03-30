New Suit - Copyright

Amazon.com sued Amazon brand registry account Sidesk Thursday in Washington Western District Court over copyright claims. The lawsuit, brought by Fenwick & West, contends that the defendant improperly gained access to and used Amazon’s intellectual property protection services and notice-and-take down procedures to target and remove content from product listings in the Amazon Store. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00485, Amazon.com Inc et al v. Sidesk et al.

Internet & Social Media

March 30, 2023, 12:05 PM

Plaintiffs

Amazon.com Inc

Amazon.com Services LLC

Fenwick & West

defendants

Does 1-10

Sidesk

nature of claim: 820/over copyright claims