New Suit - Trademark

Amazon and its subsidiary Ring, an internet-connected doorbell and home security system, filed a false advertising and trademark infringement lawsuit against Pionera Inc. and its owner Manoj Goel on Tuesday in California Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine, accuses the defendants of offering fraudulent tech support services to Amazon and Ring customers. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01491, Amazon.com Inc. et al. v. Pionera Inc. et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 23, 2022, 2:37 PM