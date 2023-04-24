Amazon and safety company UL LLC filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Shenzhen Peng Chuangxing Technology Co., Shenzhen Tongxin Technology Co. and other defendants on Monday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine, accuses the defendants of selling smoke detectors which falsely bear UL's safety certification label. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00607, Amazon.com Inc. et al. v. Peng et al.
Internet & Social Media
April 24, 2023, 6:43 PM