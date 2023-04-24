New Suit - Trademark

Amazon and safety company UL LLC filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against Shenzhen Peng Chuangxing Technology Co., Shenzhen Tongxin Technology Co. and other defendants on Monday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine, accuses the defendants of selling smoke detectors which falsely bear UL's safety certification label. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00607, Amazon.com Inc. et al. v. Peng et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 24, 2023, 6:43 PM

Plaintiffs

Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

UL LLC

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

Cao Peng

Does 1-10

Shenzhen Haiyongtao Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Peng Chuangxing Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Rictron Digital Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Tongxin Technology Co., Ltd.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims