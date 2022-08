New Suit - Trademark

Amazon.com and King Technology filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, brought by Davis Wright Tremaine, targets ecommerce sellers for allegedly selling counterfeit FROG-branded water sanitizing systems. The case is 2:22-cv-01184, Amazon.com, Inc. et al v. Melissa Grace Coaching LLC.

August 25, 2022, 5:07 PM