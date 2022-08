New Suit - Trademark

Amazon.com and General Electric sued Hom-Power Store and other defendants Thursday in Washington Western District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court action, brought by Fenwick & West, pursues claims against unidentified e-commerce operators over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01120, Amazon.com Inc et al v. KexleWaterFilters et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

August 11, 2022, 12:01 PM