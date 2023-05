New Suit - Trademark

Amazon.com and Yeti Coolers sued Fine Time Beauty Monday in Washington Western District Court over trademark infringement claims. The court action, over the alleged sale of counterfeit goods, was brought by Davis Wright Tremaine. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00747, Amazon.com, Inc. et al v. Individuals and/or Entities d/b/a Amazon Selling Account Fine Time Beauty LLC et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 22, 2023, 11:54 AM

Plaintiffs

Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

Yeti Coolers, LLC

Plaintiffs

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

Does 1-10

Individuals and/or Entities d/b/a Amazon Selling Account Fine Time Beauty LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims