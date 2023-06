New Suit - Intellectual Property

Amazon.com, Lyft and Uber filed an intellectual property lawsuit against Gary Hutton and Huttronics LLC Monday in Washington Western District Court. The court action, brought by Davis Wright Tremaine, centers on the alleged sale of counterfeit Uber and Lyft products, including computer software to dispatch vehicles and printed decals. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00949, Amazon.com Inc et al v. Hutton et al.

Technology

June 26, 2023, 1:10 PM

Plaintiffs

Amazon.com Inc

Amazon.com Services LLC

Lyft, Inc.

Uber Technologies, Inc.

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

Gary Hutton

Huttronics LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims