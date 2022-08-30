New Suit - Trademark

Amazon.com and World Wrestling Entertainment sued a collection of Amazon merchants Tuesday in Washington Western District Court for alleged trademark infringement. The lawsuit, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine, accuses Amen Quality Goods, HouseOfScotland and other defendants of unlawfully selling counterfeit WWE championship title belts on Amazon. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01216, Amazon.com, Inc. et al v. HouseOfScotland et al.

Internet & Social Media

August 30, 2022, 11:57 AM