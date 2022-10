New Suit - Trademark

Amazon.com, Felco S.A. and other plaintiffs sued e-commerce retailers Monday in Washington Western District Court over trademark claims. The court action, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine, accuses the defendants of selling counterfeit Felco-brand pruning shears. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01506, Amazon.com, Inc. et al v. Bestauto Ppv et al.

October 24, 2022, 12:06 PM