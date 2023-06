New Suit - Trademark

Amazon.com and Oofo Inc., a footwear company, filed a trademark infringement lawsuit against several Amazon sellers in Washington Western District Court. The court case, brought by Davis Wright Tremaine, accuses Amazon vendors of falsifying documents to sell counterfeit footwear utilizing Oofo's trademarks. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00898, Amazon.com Inc. v. Angel Seller.

Internet & Social Media

June 14, 2023, 1:21 PM

Plaintiffs

Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

Oofos, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

Angel Seller

Angel Seller.

Angel uu

Antonious New

Bh-Boston

Briceno LLC

BricenoLLC.

Brlceno LLC

Empressiv Glow Hydration and Wellness, LLC

Premier outlets

True LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims