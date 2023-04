New Suit - Trademark

Amazon.com, Xerox and Lexmark International filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court. The case, filed by Davis Wright Tremaine, accuses Riverday Ltd. and other defendants of selling counterfeit products. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00577, Amazon.com Inc et al v. Aktay et al.

Internet & Social Media

April 14, 2023, 8:02 PM

Plaintiffs

Amazon.com Inc

Amazon.com Services LLC

Lexmark International Inc

Xerox Corporation

Plaintiffs

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

Berkan Lorcu

Berke Yusuf Demir

Bugra Murat Aktay

Does 1-10

Kzn Group LLC

Riverday Ltd

Smyrna Company US LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims