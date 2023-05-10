New Suit - Trademark

Amazon.com and Canon, the Japanese camera maker, sued online retailers Wednesday in Washington Western District Court over the sale of counterfeit Canon camera chargers and batteries. The lawsuit was brought by Davis Wright Tremaine. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00679, Amazon.com, Inc. et al v. aalitood et al.

Internet & Social Media

May 10, 2023, 3:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon Kabushiki Kaisha

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

aalitood

Aintels

Buster B Bags

Calso4you

Clbat

Dana Miller lv

Eguobie

Eoscecam

Falls Indn

ispeedpower

James Nelson Kak

Jiasneld

Kathryn L Patrick

Kontarke

Lucky Always

Maria A Escareno

Markdcam

Markiiv

Nb-powershot

Powershotg

Powershotg1

Pustoel

Shotaut

Springbty

Sukamiho

Tom Meyerc

uptorebel

Ycmats

Yycmin

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims