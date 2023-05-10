New Suit - Trademark
Amazon.com and Canon, the Japanese camera maker, sued online retailers Wednesday in Washington Western District Court over the sale of counterfeit Canon camera chargers and batteries. The lawsuit was brought by Davis Wright Tremaine. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00679, Amazon.com, Inc. et al v. aalitood et al.
May 10, 2023, 3:53 PM
Plaintiffs
- Amazon.com Services LLC
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Canon U.S.A., Inc.
- Canon Kabushiki Kaisha
defendants
- aalitood
- Aintels
- Buster B Bags
- Calso4you
- Clbat
- Dana Miller lv
- Eguobie
- Eoscecam
- Falls Indn
- ispeedpower
- James Nelson Kak
- Jiasneld
- Kathryn L Patrick
- Kontarke
- Lucky Always
- Maria A Escareno
- Markdcam
- Markiiv
- Nb-powershot
- Powershotg
- Powershotg1
- Pustoel
- Shotaut
- Springbty
- Sukamiho
- Tom Meyerc
- uptorebel
- Ycmats
- Yycmin
nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims