Amazon.com and Canon, the Japanese camera maker, sued online retailers Wednesday in Washington Western District Court over the sale of counterfeit Canon camera chargers and batteries. The lawsuit was brought by Davis Wright Tremaine. Attorneys have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00679, Amazon.com, Inc. et al v. aalitood et al.

May 10, 2023, 3:53 PM

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims