New Suit - Patent

Amazon.com filed a patent lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court in connection with the company's 'Nike System,' robotics technology for shelving and retrieving products in a shipping warehouse. The case, brought by Hueston Hennigan and Perkins Coie, arises from a proposal made by defendant LightGuide in 2016 to commission its technology for use in Amazon fulfillment centers, which Amazon ultimately declined. Amazon seeks a declaration that its system does not infringe three patents held by LightGuide. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00053, Amazon.com Inc et al.

Internet & Social Media

January 10, 2023, 7:38 PM