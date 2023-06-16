Amazon.com Hit With Privacy Class Action, Alleging Violation...

News From Law.com

A privacy class action against Amazon.com was recently moved to a federal court in Illinois, where plaintiffs contended that Amazon violated the Genetic Information Privacy Act through its hiring practices, including requiring the disclosure of genetic information. This case was first surfaced by Law.com Radar. Eric Mackie of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius removed the action against Amazon.com to the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois June 12. Sari M. Alamuddin has also been assigned to the case.

June 16, 2023, 6:03 PM

