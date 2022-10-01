New Suit - Trademark

Amazon.com sued Amazon Warranty Corp., Amazon Home Warranty LLC, and principals Harry J. Bailey and Mark Abadalong on Friday in New York Southern District Court for trademark infringement and breach of contract. The lawsuit, brought by Davis Wright Tremaine, accuses the defendants of repeated and ongoing infringement of Amazon’s marks and of breaching a 2019 settlement agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-08391, Amazon Technologies, Inc. v. Amazon Warrant Corporation et al.

Internet & Social Media

October 01, 2022, 12:47 PM