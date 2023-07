New Suit - Trademark

Amazon.com filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Washington Western District Court accusing defendants of selling counterfeit Amazon Fire TV remotes. The case, brought by Davis Wright Tremaine, targets Shenzhen Yinxi Electronic Commerce Co. and Li Qiang. Lawyers have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01060, Amazon Technologies, Inc. et al v. Qiang et al.

Internet & Social Media

July 17, 2023, 12:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Amazon Technologies, Inc.

Amazon.com Services LLC

Amazon.com, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Davis Wright Tremaine

defendants

Does 1-10

Li Qiang

Shenzhen Yinxi Electronic Commerce Co., Ltd

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims