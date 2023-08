News From Law.com

Within weeks of two shareholder lawsuits that alleged Amazon leadership knew the company was expanding too fast and engaging in anticompetitive conduct being dismissed, a new complaint has been filed in Delaware. Bielli & Klauder and Gainey McKenna & Egleston filed the latest complaint Aug. 10, leaving it to proceed in parallel with a case in the Western District of Washington's Seattle Division.

