Amazon Sellers: Walmart Marketplace Supports Organized Retai...

Amazon sellers have accused Walmart of participating in racketeering, filing a class action complaint in the District of Delaware that alleges the retailer is complicit in a scheme driven by third-party sellers. Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith filed the 291-page complaint on Sept. 17 on behalf of four companies that sell products on Amazon, bringing 21 causes of action ranging from RICO and Lanham Act claims to allegations of violating states' retailer laws.

