Amazon General Counsel David Zapolsky held a fundraiser for Joe Biden before the 2020 presidential election, and on Wednesday he attended a White House state dinner for the Japanese prime minister. But he's expressed exasperation with the administration's hyper-aggressive antitrust enforcement, casting uncertainty over whether Zapolsky will support the president for reelection.

April 12, 2024, 8:52 AM

