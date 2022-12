Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Shook Hardy & Bacon on Tuesday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Nissan to California Central District Court. The suit, for claims under the California Song-Beverly Consumer Warranty Act, was filed by the Knight Law Group on behalf of the owner of a 2018 Nissan Altima. The case is 5:22-cv-02256, Amavizca et al. v. Nissan North America Inc.

Automotive

December 27, 2022, 6:51 PM