New Suit - Consumer

Motor Werks of Barrington and US Bank were hit with a breach-of-warranty lawsuit on Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Illinois Consumer Fraud and Deceptive Business Practices Act, was filed by Johnston Tomei Lenczycki & Goldberg on behalf of the owner of a 2021 Nissan GT-R. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00108, Amato v. Motor Werks of Barrington Inc. et al.