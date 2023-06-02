New Suit - Trademark

Wilson Elser filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Nevada District Court on behalf of Amateur Athletic Union of the United States Inc. The suit pursues claims against Jam on it Basketball Academy Inc., Jam on it Sportsplex LLC and other defendants for their ongoing unauthorized use of the 'AAU' mark and shield logo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00864, Amateur Athletic Union of the United States, Inc. v. Williams et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 02, 2023, 5:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Amateur Athletic Union of the United States, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Wilson Elser

defendants

Brennan Sullivan

Ennis Wesley

Jam On It Basketball Academy, Inc.

Jam On It Sportsplex, LLC

Jam On It, LLC

Matthew Williams

Michael Williams

Sportsplex Las Vegas, LLC

Tatiana Wesley

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims