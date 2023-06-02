Wilson Elser filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Thursday in Nevada District Court on behalf of Amateur Athletic Union of the United States Inc. The suit pursues claims against Jam on it Basketball Academy Inc., Jam on it Sportsplex LLC and other defendants for their ongoing unauthorized use of the 'AAU' mark and shield logo. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-00864, Amateur Athletic Union of the United States, Inc. v. Williams et al.
Entertainment, Sports & Media
June 02, 2023, 5:31 AM