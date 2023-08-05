New Suit - Trademark

Sephora and skincare brand Peter Thomas Roth Labs are facing a trademark infringement lawsuit in California Northern District Court over use of the term 'Eye-Conic' to market an eye gel product. The lawsuit, filed on Aug. 4 by IPLA LLP, contends that plaintiff Amarte USA Holdings owns rights to the 'EYE-CONIC' mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-03930, Amarte USA Holdings, Inc. v. Peter Thomas Roth Labs LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 05, 2023, 1:26 AM

Plaintiffs

Amarte USA Holdings, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Ipla LLP

defendants

Sephora USA, Inc.

Peter Thomas Roth Labs LLC

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims