Who Got The Work

Sephora, Ulta Beauty, a national beauty store chain, and other defendants have turned to partners Jason D. Jones and Barbara A. Solomon from Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu to fend off a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The complaint, filed Feb. 20 in New York Southern District Court by Lippes Mathias LLP and IPLA LLP on behalf of cosmetics company Amarte USA Holdings, accuses the defendants of selling products using a mark identical to the plaintiff's 'Eyeconic' mark without authorization. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon, is 1:24-cv-01276, Amarte USA Holdings, Inc. v. L'Oreal USA S/D, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 07, 2024, 9:34 AM

Plaintiffs

Amarte USA Holdings, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Lippes Mathias

defendants

L'Oreal USA, Inc.

Sephora USA, Inc.

Ulta Beauty, Inc.

L'Oreal USA S/D, Inc.

defendant counsels

Fross Zelnick Lehrman & Zissu, P.C.

nature of claim: 840/over trademark claims