New Suit - Trademark

Nordstrom, Sephora, Walmart and other defendants were slapped with a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in California Northern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by IPLA LLP on behalf of Amarte USA Holdings Inc., accuses the defendants of marketing and selling an infringing cosmetic product under the plaintiff's 'EYE-CONIC' trademark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-08958, Amarte USA Holdings, Inc. v. Kendo Holdings Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 19, 2022, 7:21 PM