Who Got The Work

Sephora, Marc Jacobs International, and Kendo Holdings Inc. have turned to attorneys Christopher A. Stecher and Bailey Maher of Keesal Young & Logan to fend off a pending trademark infringement lawsuit. The case, filed Dec. 19 in California Northern District Court by IPLA LLP on behalf of Amarte USA, alleges that the defendants' use of the mark 'Eye-Conic' for a Marc Jacobs eye shadow palette is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's use of the mark 'Eyeconic' for an anti-wrinkle topical cream. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Charles R. Breyer, is 3:22-cv-08958, Amarte USA Holdings, Inc. v. Kendo Holdings Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 26, 2023, 7:05 AM