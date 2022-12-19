New Suit - Trademark

Marc Jacobs International, Sephora, Nordstrom and other defendants were hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit on Monday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by IPLA LLP on behalf of Amarte USA, alleges that the defendants' use of the mark 'Eye-Conic' for a Marc Jacobs eye shadow palette is confusingly similar to the plaintiff's use of the mark 'Eyeconic' for an anti-wrinkle topical cream. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-08958, Amarte USA Holdings Inc. v. Kendo Holdings Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 19, 2022, 4:52 PM