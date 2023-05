Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Bowman & Brooke on Thursday removed a product liability lawsuit against Apple to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed by Gallagher & Kennedy on behalf of Isaac Amaro, who was allegedly injured by an exploding iPhone. The case is 2:23-cv-00934, Amaro v. Apple Inc. et al.

Technology

May 26, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Isaac Amaro

Plaintiffs

Gallagher & Kennedy

defendants

Apple Incorporated

Unknown Parties

defendant counsels

Bowman and Brooke

nature of claim: 365/over product liability claims