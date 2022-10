Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Weinberg Wheeler Hudgins Gunn & Dial and other attorneys on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against Eaton Corp. and Siemens to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by Nelson & Natale on behalf of Brian Amantia, who was allegedly injured by a defective filling station blower. The case is 2:22-cv-07524, Amantia v. Siemens Industry Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 14, 2022, 8:35 PM