Amanda McGovern, Daily Business Reviews Attorney of the Year...

South Florida attorneys attended the memorial Saturday of a Coral Gables attorney, described by those who worked with her as amidst the pinnacle of her legal career when the 47-year-old died from pancreatic cancer last month. The Miami Shores Community Church honored Amanda McGovern, a partner at Andrés Rivero, whom the Daily Business Review recognized as its Attorney of the Year in 2022. McGovern led the defense for Craig Wright, an Australian computer scientist and businessman who claimed that he invented the Bitcoin blockchain, and was later sued by the estate of the alleged co-creator.

May 30, 2023, 1:26 PM

