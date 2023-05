Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Holland Residential LLC to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Seifer, Murken, Despina, James & Teichman on behalf of a former maintenance employee who contends that he was wrongfully terminated after he filed a worker's compensation claim. The case is 3:23-cv-02117, Amador v. Holland Residential, LLC.

Real Estate

May 01, 2023, 7:45 PM

Plaintiffs

Cheveyo Amador

defendants

Holland Residential, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination