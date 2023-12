News From Law.com

Commercial litigation division partner Edward "Ed" Mullins thinks 2024 will be a lively one for litigation in South Florida. The Miami attorney feels three sectors deserve attention in the coming year and he reflects on one sector's expected downturn, which surprisingly stayed the course. "I think there is going to be a significant amount of litigation surrounding this," said Mullins, an Am Law 30 firm partner at Reed Smith in Miami.

Banking & Financial Services

December 26, 2023, 3:08 PM

