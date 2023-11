News From Law.com

After consecutive combinations earlier this year that put the Am Law 200 firm in San Diego and Denver, Milwaukee-based Quarles & Brady is opening another new office a little closer to home. The firm, ranked No. 112, has added an outpost in St. Louis, Mo. after a string of additions over the last several months that includes leading labor and employment partners from Armstrong Teasdale.

November 02, 2023, 12:06 PM

