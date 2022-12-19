Am Law 200 Expanded Into West Coast, Midwest Markets Through...

News From Law.com

We saw a number of law firm mergers take place this year between larger firms seeking to expedite their growth in hot legal markets on the West Coast and in the Midwest with locally based smaller firms in need of the larger's resources. It's a dynamic that played out in many mergers involving small and midsize firms that combined with larger firms in 2022 as competition in their home markets highlighted the advantages that can be reaped by utilizing a larger firm's geographic reach and practice depth.

December 19, 2022, 10:51 AM