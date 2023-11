News From Law.com

Miami is continuing to attract Am Law 200 firms, with Dinsmore & Shohl the latest to launch in the city by adding a six-partner litigation team from Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith. Dinsmore, a Cincinnati-founded firm that ranked No. 114 in the Am Law 200 this year, had already doubled down in Florida this year, adding an office in Orlando by merging with a boutique there.

November 21, 2023, 4:48 PM

