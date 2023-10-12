Am Law 100 Partners Push Firms to Break Silence Over Hamas A...

News From Law.com

In its first public statement on Hamas's deadly attack on Israel, Winston & Strawn sought to distance itself from the inflammatory comments of an incoming associate, an NYU student and president of the law schools' student bar association who on Monday described the violence as a "necessary" form of "Palestinian resistance." In addition to rescinding the NYU law student's job offer, Winston's response Tuesday condemned Hamas and affirmed Israel's right to exist, marking the firm as more vocal and unequivocal than the majority of its Am Law 100 peers. Partners at some of these firms have expressed outrage about this silence, although they sought anonymity to speak openly about their frustrations.

October 12, 2023, 5:00 AM

