Am Law 100 Firms Struggle to Meet Plans for Office Efficienc...

Despite Am Law 100 law firms' stated plans to adopt more efficient office utilization, legacy office configurations and amenities to bring lawyers back into the office have prevented firms from translating those plans into lower square footage per attorney ratios, according to a new report by property advisors at Savills. With that said, forward-looking trends compiled by Savills indicate that recently executed leases and floorplans in the legal industry have greater efficiency in mind. In recent years, law firms have moved partners and associates into smaller offices, shared workspaces and hotel arrangements. Despite these "dramatic" changes in space planning, Savills report stated law firm office space efficiency, calculated as square footage per attorney, didn't reach the targeted levels of 500 to 750 in most firms' plans.

Legal Services

July 15, 2024, 3:29 PM