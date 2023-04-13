Am Law 100 Firms Reconsider the Givens in Their Expense Budg...

News From Law.com

For many law firm professionals, 2022 was a year of meeting in-person with colleagues they hadn't seen in years, or, in the case of newly added laterals, at all. But even with a more conservative approach to travel and business development spend, inflation made that expense category comparable to, if not greater than, pre-pandemic budgeting. For the partners at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders, which formed out of the combination between Troutman Sanders and Pepper Hamilton in the months leading up to the pandemic, travel to in-person retreats was well worth the reversal of many of its 2021 cost savings.

April 13, 2023, 5:00 AM

nature of claim: /