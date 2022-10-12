Am Law 100 Firms in Texas Bring on New C-suite Executives | ...

News From Law.com

Vinson & Elkins has named a new chief financial officer and Haynes and Boone hired a new chief marketing officer, as the Texas-founded Am Law 100 firms, like others in Big Law, focus on C-suite staffing.At Vinson & Elkins, Charyn Ullrick moved into the CFO role in September, after joining the firm in January as global director of finance and accounting. She worked in senior management roles at a number of firms over the last 20 years, most recently as Dallas-based director of finance for Foley & Lardner.Meanwhile, Haynes and Boone hired Jackie Sarlo as chief marketing officer, coming from Snell & Wilmer, where she was chief marketing officer and director of client relations. For more than a decade, Sarlo worked at Snell & Wilmer with David Boden, who joined Haynes and Boone earlier this year as chief operating officer.

October 12, 2022, 11:39 AM