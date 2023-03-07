Am Law 100 Firm Partners With Clients to Promote More Women ...

News From Law.com

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner has announced a new program aimed at improving the leadership communications skills of women lawyers, with the goal of promoting more women equity partners at the firm and advancing the careers of lawyers at clients' legal departments. The program, dubbed BCLP Podium, combines 12 female junior partners and 12 female lawyers at clients such as BT, Credit Agricole Corporate & Investment Bank, Emerson, and National Grid. Over the course of 12 weeks, communications agency Ginger will lead attorneys in the U.S. and Europe through seven training modules designed to improve thought leadership and storytelling skills.

Legal Services

March 07, 2023, 8:00 AM