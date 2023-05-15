Am Law 100 Firm Attorneys Hits Hong Kong Brokerage Exchange ...

News From Law.com

Clients of Am Law 100 firm Nelson Mullins sued online foreign exchange investment brokerage FxWinning Ltd., a Hong Kong company—which according to the lawsuit controls several billions in customer deposits—in Florida state court for failing to return plaintiffs' eight figures in customer deposits. Mark Kornfeld, a shareholder at Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney in Tampa and a member of its blockchain and digital assets practice group, is not involved in the matter between the defendant, FxWinning, and the plaintiffs, CFT Solutions LLC, and four individuals in Florida and one who resides in El Salvador.

