New Suit - Civil Rights

The New York City Department of Education was sued Monday in New York Southern District Court for claims under the Individuals with Disabilities Education Improvement Act. The court action, brought by attorney Adam Dayan on behalf of the parents of a disabled child, seeks the payment of attorney's fees following a hearing where it was found that the defendant had wrongfully denied the plaintiffs' child a free public education. The case is 1:23-cv-06920, A.M. et al v. New York City Department of Education.

Education

August 07, 2023, 2:12 PM

Plaintiffs

F.M.

A.M.

Plaintiffs

Law Offices Of Adam Dayan, PLLC

defendants

New York City Department of Education

nature of claim: 448/over alleged civil rights violations