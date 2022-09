New Suit - Contract

Fisher & Phillips filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Oklahoma Northern District Court on behalf of A.M. Castle & Co. The suit pursues claims against Kelvion Inc. for the alleged failure to pay for orders of material stock. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00388, A.M. Castle & Co. v. Kelvion, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

September 06, 2022, 4:22 PM