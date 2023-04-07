Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Hinshaw & Culbertson on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against GeoVera Specialty Insurance Co. to Florida Middle District Court. The complaint, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a fire, was filed by Danahy & Dunnavant on behalf of Chrystian Alzate, acting as personal representative for the estate of Marco Alzate. The case is 8:23-cv-00761, Alzate, as the Personal Representative for the Estate of Marco Alzate v. GeoVera Specialty Insurance Company.

Insurance

April 07, 2023, 12:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Chrystian Alzate, as the Personal Representative for the Estate of Marco Alzate

defendants

GeoVera Specialty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Hinshaw & Culbertson

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute