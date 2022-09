Removed To Federal Court

Jackson Lewis removed an employment class action against Unum Group subsidiary Colonial Life & Accident Insurance to California Central District Court on Friday. The complaint, over alleged wage-and-hour violations, was filed by Stonebrook Law and the Duel Law Firm. The case is 2:22-cv-06289, Alvitre v. Colonial Life & Accident Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 02, 2022, 6:16 PM