Who Got The Work

Mercedes-Benz Group, the German carmaker, and UAG West Bay IM LLC have retained attorneys Stephen P. Cooney and Tyler J. Pare of Higgins, Cavanagh & Cooney and Lauren D. Wilkins of Langlois, Wilkins, Furtado & Metcalf to fend off a pending product liability lawsuit. The case was filed Aug. 15 in Rhode Island District Court by Almagno Law Inc. on behalf of Mallory Alves, who claims the defendants failed to repair the steering column of her vehicle, causing an air bag to deploy without warning. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge William E. Smith, is 1:22-cv-00299, Alves v. UAG West Bay IM LLC et al.