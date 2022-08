New Suit - Product Liability

Mercedes-Benz USA and UAG West Bay IM LLC were slapped with a product liability lawsuit Monday in Rhode Island District Court. The court action was filed by Almagno Law on behalf of Mallory Alves, who claims the defendants failed to repair the steering column of her vehicle, causing an airbag to deploy without warning. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-00299, Alves v. UAG West Bay IM, LLC et al.