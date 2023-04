Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Theta Law Firm on Friday removed a breach-of-warranty lawsuit against Mercedes-Benz USA to California Central District Court. The complaint was filed by Barry Law Firm on behalf of the purchaser of a 2017 Mercedes-Benz C300. The case is 2:23-cv-03049, Alves v. Mercedes-Benz USA LLC.

Automotive

April 22, 2023, 10:27 AM

Plaintiffs

Jose Alves

defendants

Mercedes-Benz USA LLC

defendant counsels

Theta Law Firm LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract