New Suit - Privacy Class Action

Goodyear Tire & Rubber was hit with a digital privacy class action Monday in Massachusetts District Court over the company's alleged use of 'session replay' software on its website. The suit, filed by Scott + Scott and Zimmerman Reed LLP, is part of a wave of cases asserting that the web tracking technology surreptitiously intercepts users' data and communications in violation of the Massachusetts Invasion of Privacy Statute and the Massachusetts Wiretapping Act. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-11820, Alves v. Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company.