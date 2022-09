Removed To Federal Court

Littler Mendelson on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Best Buy to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Mohammed Gangat Esq. on behalf of employees seeking compensation for maintaining their uniforms. The case is 1:22-cv-07997, Alvelo v. Best Buy Stores, L.P.

Retail & Consumer Goods

September 19, 2022, 7:49 PM